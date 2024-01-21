Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has raised the cadre strength of district judges by approving a proposal that supported the recommendations of Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved increasing the cadre strength of District Judges (Selection Grade) to 35 per cent from existing 25 per cent and District Judges (Super Time Scale) to 15 per cent from existing 10 per cent retrospectively from January 1, 2020, an official spokesman said.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor and Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary to LG attended the meeting.

The proposal of law department was approved by government to implement the SNJPC recommendations, which has been accepted by the Supreme Court in case titled All India Judges Association Vs Union Of India and Ors, he said.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has also conveyed the approval of the competent authority regarding implementation of the recommendations of Second National Judicial Pay Commission.

