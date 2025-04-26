Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in anti-national activities was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kathua district on Saturday, police said.

The accused, identified as Jai Kumar alias Sonu, is a resident of Mirpur Jagoo village of Nagri tehsil.

According to police, nearly a dozen FIRs are registered against him at various police stations.

Kumar was detained after police obtained a warrant from Kathua district magistrate following the submission of a dossier, an official said.

Kumar is currently lodged in Rajouri district, police spokesperson said.

