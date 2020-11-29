Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Institute Limited for skill development training courses for wards of police personnel.

The MoU was signed by AIG welfare Manoj Kumar Pandith, on behalf of J&K Police (JKP), and BSE Institute Ltd (BIL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ambrish Dutta in presence of Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh here, a police spokesperson said.

The MoU is for collaboration to mobilise, train, design courses and support wards of JKP officials -- serving, retired as well as martyred.

"The objective of this agreement is to improve skills of these wards. Under this agreement, BIL will design course, train, do assessment and certification of trainees as per prescribed guidelines," the spokesman said.

He said the agreement would cover skill development programmes for youth, women and other eligible candidates for creating employability, skills and sustainable livelihood.

"Under this agreement, BIL will help schools under the JKP jurisdiction to introduce vocational skills for banking and financial markets and insurance courses," the spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the partnership started when BIL had come for a union territory level function to promote youth employability.

"During the interaction we came to know that BIL is working into skill development of youth in various parts of the country and is very keen to do training programmes for the wards of police martyrs and the wards of serving police personnel," he said.

He said more opportunities need to be provided to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir so that they could contribute in nation's growth.

"J&K Police will facilitate and provide all assistance for such an endeavour as well," he added.

Dutta said JKP is one of the bravest forces of the country and BIL is honoured on partnering with it.

"Our skill development programmes are about sustainable growth and economic development," he said.

