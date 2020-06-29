New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Property consultant JLL India on Monday said it has tied up with online marketplace RoofandFloor to facilitate prospective homebuyers in purchasing their properties.

The platform showcases properties across 24 cities and supports buying, selling and resale, JLL India in a statement.

RoofandFloor is a technology-driven online marketplace for homebuyers in India.

"Through this association both firms aim at creating a smooth journey for homebuyers as they together support project discovery, shortlisting, site visits, negotiations and bookings," it said.

The partnership brings together JLL's long-established relationships with several top developers in the country and RoofandFloor's tech-savvy online marketplace.

JLL India is a leading real estate consultancy firm with a turnover of over Rs 4,000 crore last fiscal.

