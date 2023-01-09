New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday reported a 15 per cent increase in wholesales to 79,591 units for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Retail sales for the third quarter stood at 84,827 units, up 5.9 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 To Be Held From January 13 to 18 in Greater Noida, Will Explore Futuristic Green Tech.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it continues to see strong demand for its vehicles.

"As at December 31, 2022, the total order book increased to 2,15,000 client orders, up around 10,000 orders from September 30, 2022. Demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender remains strong and represents 74 per cent of the order book," it added.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Latest AICPI Figure Released, Here's What It Means For DA Hike in 2023.

On a preliminary basis, free cash flow is likely to be over 400 million pounds positive in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, JLR said.

"In December 2022, the company completed a renewal of its undrawn revolving credit facility with 23 banks at 1.45 billion pounds with the maturity date extended from March 2024 to April 2026," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)