New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Sajjan Jindal led JSW Energy board on Tuesday approved raising of Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of equity on qualified institutional placement basis.

The board has authorised the Finance Committee of the board to take all the necessary decisions in this regard, the company said in a BSE filing.

According to the filing, the JSW Energy board in its meeting on Tuesday approved a Qualified Institutions Placement of equity shares with face value of Rs 10 each to the eligible investors for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.

According to its official website, the company generates 6,677 MW, of which 3,158 MW is thermal power, 1,391 MW is hydropower, 1,461 MW wind power, and 667 MW solar power.

