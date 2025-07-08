New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) JSW Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel production increased 14 per cent to 7.26 million tonnes (MnT) in June quarter, compared to 6.35 MnT produced in same period a year ago.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the production was lower by 5 per cent compared to 7.63 MnT during January-March or last quarter of FY25, primarily due to planned maintenance shutdowns of blast furnaces, JSW Steel said in a filing.

Following planned maintenance shutdowns, the blast furnaces have been restarted and are operating at optimum capacity levels, the company said.

Accordingly, the capacity utilisation at Indian operations stood at 87 per cent for Q1 FY26.

In India, JSW Steel produced 7.02 MnT steel in Q1 or April-June FY26, up 15 per cent over 6.12 MnT in same quarter a year ago. The output was 5 per cent down from 7.40 MnT in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

In the US, JSW Steel USA - Ohio produced 0.24 MnT in Q1, which was almost equal to the output registered in the preceding quarter and a year-ago period.

