New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Infrastructure player K2 Infragen has secured a new road project worth about Rs 50 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

The project will be executed in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode over a period of six months, the company said in a statement.

The contract is for "upgrading and strengthening the two-lane road from km 0.00 to km 56.480 on the Ghazipur-Zamania-Saiyad Raja section of NH-97 (now NH-24) in Uttar Pradesh," K2 Infragen said.

The order value is Rs 48.34 crore, it said.

The company's MD Pankaj Sharma is the largest single road contract awarded to K2 Infragen having a direct interface with NHAI.

"K2 Infragen is also looking at consistent sustainable growth over the next 3 years fuelled by strategic expansion across India and key regions, including Africa," he said.

Gurugram-based K2 Infragen is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the power and infrastructure domain.

