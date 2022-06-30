Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday said that the opening of three new showrooms -- two in Maharashtra and one in Delhi -- is part of the company's plan to revamp focus on entering tier II and III markets while continuing to expand its presence in metro cities.

Kalyan Jewellers launched two new showrooms in Maharashtra, marking its entry in Kolhapur and Sambhaji Nagar, while one in Kamala Nagar in New Delhi, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Mozilla Firefox's New Feature Automatically Removes Tracking From URLs: Report.

With the launch of these new showrooms, Kalyan Jewellers reached its presence across 158 locations globally.

"Over the years, we have built a sizable presence across 21 states in India through consistent investment and aggressive expansion strategy, establishing itself as the most-preferred jewellery shopping destination. The launch of two new showrooms in Maharashtra and one in Delhi is a testament to our commitment of making Kalyan's service-backed and personalised shopping experience more accessible to consumers in these markets," Kalyan Jewellers chairman and managing director T S Kalyanaraman added.

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Here’s All About The Shiv Sena Leader Who is Set to Take Oath as The Next CM of Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)