Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Kamal Patnaik took charge as the new Reserve Bank of India regional director on Monday of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, an official said.

Before joining RBI, Jammu, he was chief general manager at RBI, Kochi, he said.

Also Read | SamJam: Rana Daggubati Breaks Down As He Opens Up About His Health Conditions, Tells Samantha Akkineni That There Were '30 per Cent Chance of Death' (Watch Video).

Thomas Mathew, former regional director, has been transferred from Jammu and has taken over as the chief general manager, department of regulation, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)