Lucknow, May 24 (PTI) A new terminal building at Kanpur Airport will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday, according to an official statement.

Adityanath and Scindia will also unveil a statue of the late Madhavrao Jivajirao Scindia in Mainpuri.

The new terminal building is built in an area of 6,243 sqm (16 times bigger than the existing terminal) at a cost of Rs 150 crore, it said, adding it is equipped to handle 400 passengers during peak hours compared to 50 earlier.

There are eight check-in counters, ensuring efficient and expedited check-in processes for passengers.

Besides, there are three conveyor belts, with one located in the departure hall and two in the arrival hall, facilitating smooth baggage handling and collection.

There is a spacious concessionaire area covering 850 square meters, offering a diverse range of retail and dining options for travellers, the statement said.

Tactile paths have been made to ensure accessibility and ease of navigation for passengers with visual impairments.

On the city side of the terminal, there are 150 car parking spaces and 2 bus parking spaces, ensuring ample parking facilities for commuters.

The terminal building of the new civil enclave at Kanpur Airport is equipped with various sustainability features like a double insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing unit, rainwater harvesting to recharge the groundwater table, the statement said.

At present, Kanpur Airport is directly connected to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The facade of the terminal building depicts the architecture of the JK Temple of Kanpur.

