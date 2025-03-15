Bengaluru, Mar 15 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday demanded the immediate suspension of PSI Ghadilingappa for allegedly assaulting party's district president of Madhugiri (Organisational District), Hanumanthegowda.

Vijayendra claimed that since the Congress came to power in Karnataka, incidents of murder, robbery, dacoity, and rape have surged.

In a post on 'X', he alleged that the state's law and order system had collapsed, leaving citizens unsafe.

"Shockingly, some lower-level police officers are now resorting to physical assault and oppression against ordinary, law-abiding citizens," he wrote.

The Shikaripura MLA further stated, "@BJP4Karnataka strongly condemns this act of police brutality."

He accused the authorities of "failing" to maintain peace in society and instead unleashing "police terror" late at night.

He stated that assaulting an individual, regardless of their social standing, undermines the dignity and efficiency of the police department.

"Certain police officers, occupying key positions under Congress influence, have adopted an arrogant mindset, believing they are untouchable. They flaunt their power indiscriminately. The Chitradurga incident likely has political motivations, with police acting as puppets of ruling politicians, eroding the department's integrity," he alleged.

He reiterated that if the Director General of Police does not immediately suspend PSI Ghadilingappa, the BJP will be left with no option but to launch a mass agitation alongside citizens.

