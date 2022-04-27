Mangaluru, Apr 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Annadasoha' (community meal) building at a private college in Moodbidri here.

He also addressed the staff and students of Excellent PU College where the function was held.

Earlier, Bommai, who arrived at the Moodbidri helipad, was welcomed by Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar.

Umanath Kotian MLA, Coastal Development Authority president Mattar Rathnaker Hegde and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra were among those present.

