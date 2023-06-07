New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Cyber security company Kaspersky on Wednesday said it has appointed Jaydeep Singh as its general manager for India to head operations in the country.

Singh will be responsible for leading Kaspersky's business operations and driving growth across the country, especially in the enterprise segment, in his role as General Manager for India, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | OPSC Recruitment 2023: Fresh Vacancies Announced Under Planning and Convergence Department, Apply Online at opsc.gov.in.

"I am delighted to welcome Jaydeep to the team. His expertise in the enterprise segments and our targeted industry domains will ensure that Kaspersky adopts resilient strategies to guide our sales and marketing efforts in India," Kaspersky Managing Director for Asia Pacific Adrian Hia said.

Before his appointment at Kaspersky, Singh held senior leadership roles in companies like Citrix as sales director. He has also worked with Oracle as senior sales director.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 Tracker in India: Conditions Favourable for Monsoon Onset in Next 48 Hours, Says IMD.

"With cyberattacks on the rise, organisations need reliable cybersecurity solutions. I look forward to bringing my frontline operational and strategic experience to Kaspersky's customers and partners in India," Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)