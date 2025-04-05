Chandigarh, Apr 5 (PTI) Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Saturday held a meeting with senior officers of Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran districts to review the ongoing wheat procurement.

He said the state govenment has made extensive arrangements for the wheat procurement season in Punjab.

Kataruchak said a target of 124 lakh metric tonnes of wheat procurement has been set in Punjab.

The state government has already obtained a cash credit limit of Rs 28,894 crore to ensure a hassle-free procurement of the crop, he said in a statement.

During the meeting, Kataruchak said during this season, it is estimated that 6.69 lakh metric tonne of wheat crop will arrive in the mandis in Gurdaspur, 7.54 lakh metric tonnes in Amritsar, 7.76 lakh metric tonnes in Tarn Taran, and 0.73 lakh metric tonnes in Pathankot.

