Mangaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) A 22-year-old man from Kerala has been arrested in connection with a cyber fraud case involving Rs 1.71 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Akash A, a resident of Chokkath in Kozhikode district, allegedly used his bank account for cybercrimes, they said.

According to the police, an FIR was registered under various sections of the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint about fraudulent activities.

The complainant reported receiving harassing calls and messages from an unknown person impersonating a representative of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The impersonator claimed that a mobile number had been registered in the complainant's name and linked it to unlawful activities in Mumbai.

The fraudster allegedly opened a bank account in the complainant's name at Canara Bank in Mumbai and used it for fraudulent transactions. Through various manipulative tactics, the complainant was defrauded of Rs 1.71 crore in phases, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the police traced the involvement of Akash A. His bank account was found to be linked to the cybercrime, the officer added.

A police team apprehended him in Kerala and brought him to Mangaluru for further proceedings. He has been produced before the court, the officer said.

Efforts are ongoing to trace other suspects involved in the case, police said.

