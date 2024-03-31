Kochi, Mar 31 (PTI) A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her friend at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital near here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The deceased, Simna Sakeer (35), was stabbed to death by her friend, Shahul Ali, who was also injured in the incident.

She came to the hospital to visit her father, who was admitted there, police said.

"The accused was taken into custody from the hospital premises itself," police added.

Her brother told the media the accused had earlier created issues at a shop where she was working and a complaint was filed in this regard.

"She suffered stab injuries on her neck and back. The immediate provocation for the attack is yet to be ascertained," police said.

Police said Ali accidentally inflicted injuries on himself and has been admitted to Kalamassery Medical College.

