Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) City-based Kerry Indev Logistics has signed an agreement with BSH Hausgerate GmbH for logistics services and to manage its warehouse operations, a company official said on Tuesday.

Kerry Indev Logistics has bagged the logistics assignments to BSH at its state-of-the-art facility set up at Katrambakkam, Sriperumbudur near here, a press release said.

According to Kerry Indev Chairman Xavier Britto, his company was already serving BSH for their Customs clearance and transportation service and as part of the integration both companies were focusing on the logistics requirements to ensure a strong market presence.

Kerry Indev Logistics would play a pivotal role right from pick-up of materials from BSH plant, organise warehousing operations and cater to last-mile delivery, the release added.

