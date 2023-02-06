New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.89 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 on higher expenses.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 5.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Adani Group Shares End Lower; Group Companies' Combined Mcap Dips by Rs 9.5 Lakh Crore.

Total income rose to Rs 374.46 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 244.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Pune-based developer said in a regulatory filing.

Net loss stood at Rs 14.45 crore in the April-December period of this fiscal year as against a net profit of Rs 52.57 crore a year ago.

Also Read | Adani Group Promoters To Prepay USD 1.11 Billion-Loans To Release Pledged Shares.

Total income also fell to Rs 716.60 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year from Rs 755.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)