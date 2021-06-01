Chennai, Jun 1 (PTI) The Consulate General of Republic of Korea here on Tuesday announced the launch of a Legal Aid Centre to benefit Korean investors in south India.

The centre has been launched to 'troubleshoot' diverse legal issues encountered by Korean investors for a duration of six months, an official release here said.

There are approximately 150 Korean companies in Tamil Nadu and 250 in south India, which employ three lakh Indians and create 1.5 million jobs indirectly, one of the highest foreign presences in the region, according to Hong-yup Lee, Deputy Consul General.

"Korean companies expressed the hurdles and complications in their daily business operations due to complicated intricate local business laws and customs of India due to diverse culture in different states."

"This initiative shall enhance functioning of Korean companies with less business hassles, thereby bringing more investments from Korea, contributing to local economic prosperity and welfare, realising the goals of "Make in India" campaign and expanding overseas exports from India further," the release said.

A lawyer and business analysts have been hired for this purpose.

The centre can be contacted through e-mail at chennai@mofa.go.kr and telephone on 044-40615500.PTI SA SS

