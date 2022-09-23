Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) The Kotak Group on Friday announced a senior management rejig which will see Lakshmi Iyer take charge as the chief executive of its investment advisory business.

Iyer, the chief investment officer for fixed income and head of products in the asset management business, succeeds Srikanth Subramanian who was earlier appointed as the head of Kotak Cherry.

Deepak Agarwal will now lead the fixed income investment team as chief investment officer - fixed income, at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (KMAMC), while Abhishek Bisen has been elevated as head, fixed income, as per a statement.

Iyer has been associated with the group for over two decades, and the investment advisory customers will benefit from the depth and width of her knowledge, Kotak Investment Advisors' managing director Srini Sriniwasan said.

KMAMC's group president and managing director Nilesh Shah said the changes at the company are in line with its philosophy of growing leadership within the organisation and being future-ready.

The changes will be effective from November 1, 2022, the statement added.

