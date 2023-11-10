Nagpur, Nov 10 (PTI) Solar Grid-Tie Inverter and EV Charger manufacturing company KSolare on Friday said it has unveiled a new solar inverter 7G Infinity.

It is the world's first inverter with 25 years of warranty and unique features, designed and developed in India, according to a press release.

Also Read | Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 Date, Time: All You Need To Know About Special One-Hour Trading Session of Stock Market To Be Held on Deepavali.

The company said that Chinese inverters have created a huge market in India but most of these have limited design life and give trouble in just a few years. Several such renowned companies have shut down their businesses in just a few years, leaving customers and integrators in a lurch.

The company claimed that 7G Infinity is the perfect solution for such a situation and is designed to match the solar panel's guarantee of 25 years. It is also very common for companies to reject claims under warranty, stating some external site fault.

Also Read | Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Delay of Ishaan Khattar-Starrer: 'A Film Like My Baby Deserves its Time to Shine'.

The 7G infinity model provides an unconditional 25-year warranty as it uses special components and a design, which ensures more life and better performance, especially in extreme Indian conditions, it added.

The company has its free online remote monitoring on an Indian server with data security and gives a three-day service policy in case of breakdown, the press release claimed.

The company was founded by Sunil Sinnarkar.

It is also the only company which has sold over 4 lakh units of inverters in India. It has a production capacity of more than 1,000 units per day, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)