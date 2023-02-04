Jodhpur, Feb 4 (PTI) The Labour Bureau will conduct a demand-based survey to identify the gaps in skilled manpower in the country, an official has said.

"We going to start a demand-based survey. So far, we have been doing a supply-based survey that these types of people are there. But now, the Labour Bureau is going to conduct a demand-based survey in which selected industries will be asked, through sample survey, what type of skill is required," Arti Ahuja, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, said.

She said that industries will be asked about the required skills, shortages, surplus and whether the available skill is adequate.

"Through this, we will get to know where the gaps are as per the demand of the industry," she said at a press conference on the concluding day of the three-day G20 Employment Working Group meeting held here.

Sharing the details of the deliberations held in different sessions, she said that consensus emerged on making a common nomenclature of skills and occupations.

"Some regions have done a kind of grouping and skill harmonisation, like it is there in Europe, ASEAN, and America has its classification framework. The time has come that under India's presidency, a decision should be taken to make a common taxonomy and global snapshot," Ahuja noted.

This discussion on 'Addressing Global Skills Gaps' was held in a session.

International organisations ILO and OECD highlighted the various types of imbalances between skills and qualifications in the labour market.

She said that skill mapping, aligning the vocabulary of jobs and occupations are very significant, and it will be a systematic reform if the G20 countries make a consensus on it and its impact will be visible in the next few years.

"If G20 agrees upon this, this will be a major systematic change. After 5-6 years, its effect will be visible," said.

She said that megatrends like digitisation are happening across the globe. 85 million jobs will go away just because of these megatrends, but 91 million jobs will come as well.

"Artificial Intelligence and blockchain are replacing human jobs, but many other functions will come. Similarly, other technological changes are happening. So, our system should be agile, and it will be possible when we do mapping and data collection," she said.

Another session covered the priority issue of social security for Gig and Platform workers.

It began with a detailed technical presentation by ILO, OECD and ISSA, followed by a presentation by the Niti Aayog yesterday.

Ahuja said that Gigs and Platform have a dynamic nature and so far, their classification has not been solidified in any country.

"In some countries, there are legal battles, courts have given judgement. This is an evolving scenario and will have to think about the social protection for the Gig and Platform workers. On this issue, all countries agreed that we need to work together for the social protection of gig and platform workers," she added.

The third day of the meeting began with opening remarks by the G20 EWG Chair and Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The issue of 'Sustainable Financing of Social Security' was discussed during the sessions of the day.

International organisations ILO, OECD and ISSA jointly highlighted the current and emerging challenges in social protection, an official statement said.

They also focused on the overall objective and different structures available for sustainable financing. The World Bank in its presentation highlighted the need for universal social protection.

The team from the Employees Provident Fund Organization and Ministry of Labour and Employment made an informative presentation on initiatives and schemes being implemented by the Indian government towards enhancing and strengthening social security.

This was followed by country-wise interventions and open discussions where participating countries detailed the existing conditions and legal framework for providing social security in their respective countries.

Short yoga breaks were also plugged into these sessions conducted over two days.

The sessions concluded with encouraging remarks by EWG Co-Chairs Indonesia and Brazil.

On the first day, a panel discussion was held on Thursday. The meeting concluded on Saturday.

A cultural performance took place at Umaid Palace on Thursday evening, while the delegates visited Mehrangarh fort on Friday evening.

A heritage walk was also organised in the morning hours.

