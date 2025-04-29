New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Tuesday inked an initial pact with ride-hailing app Rapido to create over 50 lakh employment opportunities in the logistics sector in the next 1-2 years.

As part of the pact, Rapido will regularly post verified opportunities for driving bike taxis, autos, and cabs, on the NCS portal and conduct hiring through it. Besides, application programming interfaces-based integration will ensure real-time job postings and seamless application tracking for users.

It will focus on inclusive hiring, particularly promoting employment opportunities for youth, women, and those seeking flexible work.

The partnership is expected to support structured onboarding, digital empowerment, and awareness of worker welfare schemes, according to an official statement.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Ministry of Labour & Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, the labour ministry statement said.

"The National Career Service portal is a dynamic platform bringing job seekers and employers together, across India. With over 1.75 crore active job seekers and over 40 lakh registered employers, it is playing a crucial role in workforce mobilisation. NCS is getting strengthened day by day. It is integrated with My Bharat, eShram, SIDH, MEA – eMigarte portal along with many other private portals," Mandaviya said.

He welcomed the collaboration and appreciated Rapido's initiative to bring 50 lakhs livelihood opportunities on NCS Platform over a period of 1-2 years.

Highlighting the platform's accessibility and reach, the Union minister reiterated the government's vision of making NCS a one-stop solution for employment, skilling, and counselling, and at the same time capable of hyperlocal job matching and supporting both domestic and international placements.

Rapido Co-Founder Pavan Guntupalli said the partnership will scale up employment opportunities.

He mentioned about Rapido's "Pink Rapido" initiative especially for women. He expressed his happiness to be associated with NCS and Ministry of Labour and looks forward to a successful partnership.

