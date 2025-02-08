Noida, Feb 7 (PTI) A worker was killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed during construction work at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Hridesh Katheria said digging was underway for a the construction of a swimming pool at the school in Surajpur area when the wall collapsed, trapping three workers under the debris.

The injured were pulled out of the debris and taken to a hospital, where one of them, identified as Babulal, died during treatment, while the other two are in critical condition, he said.

The contractor responsible for the construction under questioning, Katheria added. PTI

