Leh, Jun 23 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday discussed an eight-point economic development agenda with industry body CII with focus on all-weather road connectivity and revival of tourism sector which contributes almost 50 per cent to the economy of the region.

Mathur also suggested a joint CII and Army conference to encourage the development of new entrepreneurial ventures besides a joint CII-Iceland-UT conference to develop tourism and geo-thermal energy in Ladakh, an official spokesman said here.

Also Read | Oppo A11k Budget Smartphone with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India, Now Available for Sale via Amazon.in.

He said the eight point agenda for growth highlighted connectivity and infrastructure, leveraging tourism potential, harnessing solar energy, agriculture and animal husbandry, education and skill development, focus on innovation-based industries, delivery of affordable healthcare and sustainable development.

Speaking at a meeting with CII representatives through video conference, Lt Governor said that with CII's expertise in economy, knowledge of new thoughts and initiatives can be introduced into Ladakh.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Bhumika Chawla Requests Fans Not To Blame People, Says 'Let The Industry Find A Solution'.

Talking about connectivity and infrastructure, Mathur suggested CII should speak of the Zojila pass issue at the national level and stressed that the Zojila pass should be a national agenda.

"What the Indian Air Force has been doing for Ladakh is phenomenal. However, 12-month road connectivity would have avoided the problem of a herculean airlift which our forces have been doing since 1947," he said.

Zojila pass along 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway attracts heavy snowfall during winter forcing closure of the highway for months together every year.

Speaking about the dent caused in the tourism sector due to the Pulwama attacks last year and the COVID-19 pandemic this year, LG Mathur said that the economy of Ladakh has been badly affected as tourism contributes almost 50 per cent to Ladakh's economy.

He stressed that the CII come up with initiatives to enable the tourism industry to handle such outside influences in the long run.

Talking about non-conventional energies, Mathur said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 'Carbon-free' Ladakh.

"This must involve development of hydel and non-conventional energy sectors," he said adding the Solar Energy Corporation had floated tenders for 5000 MW and 14 MW of solar energy.

"Despite repeated extension of the tender, the industry has not been coming forward," the Lt Governor said and suggested the CII to come up with ideas to make sure that the sector gets a kick start.

Addressing the issue of the contractors as put forward by Nawang Thinles, CII, Ladakh, Mathur said the CII can help the local administration to encourage registration of the MSME units.

He said that since the region has an army presence which requires maintenance and spares and if Ladakh can develop these industries, it can be beneficial for everyone.

“A joint CII and Army conference can prove helpful in identifying the specific inputs and encourage the development of new entrepreneurial ventures,” he said.

The Lt Governor also suggested that CII may organise a joint CII-Iceland-UT conference to develop tourism and geo-thermal energy in Ladakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)