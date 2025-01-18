Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) A suspected land grabber was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu on Saturday, police said.

Abdul Majeed alias Bittu Teli, a resident of Sunjwan, was shifted to the Amphalla district jail on the detention orders of the Jammu district magistrate, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The dossier for the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Majeed was prepared by the forest department and the detention order executed by a team from the Channi police station, he said.

"Majeed is notorious for various illegal activities, including land grab by changing the specification of forest land. He was a habitual offender and involved in several land grab cases," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He also warned of stern action against those resorting to illegal mining, land encroachments and other unlawful activities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)