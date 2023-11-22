New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Department of Land Resources will hold a meeting with the northeastern states and the autonomous hills district councils (ADCs) on November 24 to review the progress made in digitising land records, the

Rural Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The review meet is being held as part of the Bhumi Samvaad series of Dialogues and Deliberations of Land Administration and Governance in the country, and will be chaired by Ajay Tirkey, Secretary, Department of Land Resources, the ministry said in a statement.

It is the 7th such conference with states or union territories, ministries and other stakeholders. The conference will focus on the review of Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) and other initiatives of northeastern states and ADCs of northeastern states.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The conference will also have presentations on the action plan of ADCs for the implementation of DILRMP in their respective ADCs. The action plans to be discussed will include year-wise action plans, physical and financial targets and progress of all components and preparedness, the statement said.

The conference will have participants, including senior officials from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)