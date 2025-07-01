Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) Kolkata-based Luxmi Group, which owns the iconic Makaibari Darjeeling brand, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in UK-based Brew Tea Co, a fast-growing firm which focuses on whole-leaf teas and is known for ethical sourcing and its innovative direct-to-consumer model.

Founded in Manchester by Phil and Aideen Kirby, Brew Tea Co has grown into one of the UK's leading specialty tea brands. Its subscription service, delivering 500 g of loose leaf or proper tea bags on a regular basis, now reaches nearly 10,000 homes across the UK, a statement by Luxmi Group said.

Co-founders Phil and Aideen Kirby will retain a 20 per cent stake and will continue to lead Brew Tea Co as part of the partnership.

"Their vision, hands-on leadership, and deep focus on quality remain central to Brew Tea's growing success," the statement said.

"We're excited that with Luxmi, we can now take that same customer promise even further, with even better access to exceptional teas," the co-founders said as quoted.

Luxmi Group brings over 100 years of expertise from its estates in Assam, Darjeeling, and Rwanda, known for ethical cultivation, premium leaves, and community development.

"By way of this partnership, Luxmi and Brew Tea Co shall create a rare and complete farm-to-cup model", Luxmi Group MD Rudra Chatterjee said.

"As India celebrates its bicentennial of tea, grown first in Assam, we are honoured to help bring the traditional craft that made Indian tea world-famous back into global focus," says Chatterjee. PTI dc

