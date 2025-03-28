New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) AAP said on Friday that appropriate legal action will be taken after studying the FIR registered against party national convener Arvind Kejriwal by the Delhi police in an alleged public property defacement matter.

Delhi Police on Friday informed a court here that it has lodged an FIR against former chief minister Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public money by putting up large hoardings in the national capital in 2019.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

The police made the submission in its compliance report filed before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal.

The judge on March 11 directed police to lodge the FIR on a complaint that alleged violation of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

"We are awaiting a copy of the FIR and will take appropriate legal action accordingly," AAP said in a statement.

The complaint dated November 15, 2019, alleges that several politicians including those of the BJP allegedly committed defacement of public property. The court directed the registration of an FIR against all accused, claimed AAP.

"However, as per media reports, the FIR names only Arvind Kejriwal, exposing the selective application of the law. The BJP, which controls all investigative agencies, is using them to target the AAP," the party charged.

Besides Kejriwal, the court had ordered the FIR against former MLA Gulab Singh and then Dwarka councillor Nitika Sharma, for installing "large-sized" banners.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)