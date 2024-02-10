New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Panic gripped some parts of north and east Delhi when locals and commuters complained of eye irritation and suffocation on Saturday evening, officials said.

Calls were made to the fire department about a "gas leak", but officials could not confirm finding any suspicious gas.

Delhi Police said anti-riots mock drill exercise was conducted at Yamuna Khadar, which falls between some parts of east and north Delhi.

An officer said it appeared that the smoke due to tear gas shell might have been behind the incident, but added that it was not yet verified.

Sources said that Delhi Police has been preparing for a potential farmers agitation intended to be held on February 13.

According to officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call of gas leak was received at 6.30 pm from near Geeta Colony flyover.

Two fire tenders reached the spot and tried to locate the suspicious gas they could not find it.

Farmer groups have announced a 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting several demands, including a guarantee of minimum support prices on food produce.

