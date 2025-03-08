Panaji, March 8 (PTI) Locks and Architectural Solutions, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has witnessed 45 per cent year-on-year growth, a senior official said.

With evolving safety needs, digital locks have emerged as a key growth driver, now contributing ten per cent of the business, Shyam Motwani, Business Head, Locks and Architectural Solutions, told reporters.

"The segment has witnessed an impressive 45 per cent year-on-year growth, fuelled by increasing adoption among younger consumers who prioritise smart, connected, and design-led safety solutions," he said.

The company's e-commerce sales have doubled, underscoring its growing dominance in online and quick commerce channels, he added.

"Today's consumers prioritise accessibility and convenience, making e-commerce and quick commerce integral to our growth strategy. Our e-commerce business has doubled year-on-year, highlighting the demand for seamless and innovative security solutions," the official noted.

Motwani said that to meet evolving consumer needs, the company is expanding its portfolio, strengthening key touchpoints, and driving greater awareness around smart safety solutions.

