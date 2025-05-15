New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) FMCG firm LT Foods Ltd on Thursday reported 6.83 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 160.51 crore for March quarter FY25, led by rise in margins and distribution expansion.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 150.24 crore for the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from LT Foods Ltd, which owns basmati rice brands Daawat and Royal.

Also Read | UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out at upsc.gov.in: Union Public Service Commission Releases Examination Schedule for Next Year, Know Dates for CSE Prelims and Mains Exam.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,228.36 crore in March quarter as against Rs 2,074.81 crore a year ago.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,048.91 crore, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year. Total income, which includes other revenue, was at Rs 2,259.63 crore, up 8.02 per cent from the year-ago period.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 15: Madhuri Dixit, Andy Murray, Zara Tindall and Ousmane Dembele - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 15.

In FY25, LT Foods' net profit was up 2.37 per cent to Rs 611.80 crore, from Rs 597.59 crore a year ago. Total income rose to Rs 8,769.93 crore in the quarter, crossing the billion-dollar milestone.

Its basmati and other speciality rice business in FY25 grew 10 per cent on a YoY basis on account of increased investment in brand and marketing, said LT Foods in its earnings statement.

The Organic Food and Ingredients business recorded a 29 per cent growth, and its international business delivered a strong performance, with all key markets contributing to growth.

Commenting on results, Managing Director & CEO Ashwani Arora said:“FY25 has been a landmark year for LT Foods, as we crossed the USD 1 billion revenue milestone—a strong reflection of our resilient business model, portfolio of food brands and deep consumer commitment.

"Our resilient business model, focus on quality, and understanding of evolving consumer needs have helped us deliver a strong 12 per cent year-on-year revenue growth," he said.

The board of LT Foods in a meeting held on Thursday recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for financial year 2024-25.

Shares of LT Foods Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 363.15 apiece on BSE, down 1.55 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)