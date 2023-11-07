New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Larsen and Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) has partnered with Google Cloud for implementing generative technology in operations, the company said on Tuesday.

LTTS is the digital engineering and R&D services company under Larsen and Toubro Group.

LTTS Developer Experience platform (DevX) is designed for engineering services, offering API-enabled solutions across industries, the company said in a statement.

The company said it will combine its expertise with Google Cloud for developing the platform and optimise test case generation by integrating gen AI into the development code and automating code generation to reduce manual efforts and boost development efficiency.

LTTS Chief Operating Officer Abhishek Sinha said, "This partnership not only propels us closer to our gen AI goals but also cements our commitment to revolutionizing engineering and digital solutions for the benefit of multiple industries. As LTTS and Google Cloud embark on this transformative journey, the engineering landscape stands on the cusp of a new era.”

