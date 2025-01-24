New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) IT solutions provider LTIMindtree on Friday announced the appointment of Venu Lambu as the CEO (Designate) and Whole Time Director with immediate effect.

He will take the CEO chair from Debashis Chatterjee, whose tenure ends in December 2025.

Lambu will work closely with Chatterjee over the coming months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition, a company statement said.

Based in London, he was President and Executive Director of Mindtree until it merged with LTI. He joined Randstad Digital as CEO, the USD 3 billion digital arm of Randstad, in January 2023.

Holding over 30 years of experience, the London School of Business alumnus has also held leadership positions at Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and IBM.

"Venu is a bright leader who has amazing solution-providing capabilities and is a phenomenal networker. We are confident that Venu's homecoming to L&T will take LTIMindtree into its next chapter of growth and this will further strengthen our position as a leading global IT services provider," said SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman, LTIMindtree.

