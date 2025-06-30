Lucknow/Varanasi, Jun 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun on Monday refused to use a vehicle fitted with an unauthorised blue beacon during his visit to Varanasi and reported the matter to the police, seeking appropriate action.

The minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare, a former IPS officer, declined to use the car after finding it fitted with a beacon light without due authorisation, officials said.

In a letter to Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, a copy of which was accessed by PTI, Arun wrote, "Please be informed that on the occasion of my arrival in Varanasi on June 30, a vehicle was arranged for my use. Since the vehicle was fitted with an unauthorised light, I did not use it."

"Please ensure that a challan is issued against this vehicle for violating the rules by using an unauthorised beacon," he said, attaching the vehicle details and a photo.

Arun was in Varanasi to attend the Anusuchit Jaati evam Janjaati Swabhimaan Sammelan (SC/ST Dignity Conference), organised by the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Committee at Kabir Inter College Ground, Bhullanpur, on the 94th birth anniversary of social worker Narendra Kumar Shastri.

He also attended a meeting at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

