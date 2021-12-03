New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has inked a marketing pact with Biomm SA to distribute and market biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in Brazil.

The company has entered into an exclusive distribution and marketing agreement with Biomm SA in Brazil for distribution of Pegfilgrastim, Lupin said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based drug maker had earlier received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product.

Pegfilgrastim is indicated to reduce the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving chemotherapy.

