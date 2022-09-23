Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Global logistics firm Maersk on Friday announced the commissioning of two new warehousing facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

With this, the company now has expanded its warehousing footprint to over 20 facilities with around 3.3 million square feet from over 20 warehouses.

Earlier this month, Maersk completed the acquisition of LF Logistics, a Hong Kong-based contract logistics company with premium capabilities within omnichannel fulfilment services, e-commerce, and inland transport in the Asia-Pacific region.

LF Logistics has seven warehouses in India, which have been added to Maersk's network of over 13 warehouses.

"Today, we have inaugurated our sixth and seventh warehousing facility in India this year. Our ambition to support our customers with integrated logistics solutions is taking the right shape. Our customers have already utilised around 75 per cent of the capacity of our existing warehouses. This also encourages us to keep investing in our warehousing expansion in India," said Richard Morgan, Managing Director, Maersk West and Central Asia.

Of the two newly set up units, the 4,20,000 square feet Farrukhnagar warehouse (Haryana) will be catering to segments such as retail, FMCG and large e-commerce customers.

The second such unit has been set up in 1,00,000 square feet of space within the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Dadri (Uttar Pradesh), and will offer customers bonded warehousing solutions.

Being at the confluence of western and eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), having a rail head connection, proximity to eight national highways, and the upcoming Jewar airport, the warehouse will help in customers' supply chains.

"Expanding the warehousing footprint is fundamental to our strategic growth, especially in an important market such as India and helps us offer our customers integrated logistics solutions," Soren Skou, CEO at AP Moller-Maersk, said.

