Pune, Mar 19 (PTI) Two people were arrested for alleged beef smuggling in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area, a police official said on Saturday.

The two were held near Khalubre village from a truck during a nakabandi late Friday night and have been charged under IPC and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act provisions, the official said.

Police said they have seized two tonnes of beef worth Rs 6 lakh from the truck.

