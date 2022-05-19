Thane, May 19 (PTI) At least 11 persons were arrested following a raid at a bogus call centre in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The police raided the premises in Wagle Estate locality on Wednesday and seized goods worth over Rs 3.2 lakh, an official said.

The accused allegedly posed as officers of international revenue services or security services and targeted US citizens. The accused told people that they had evaded taxes and to avoid being penalised they would have to make payments through digital gift cards, he said. The 11 arrested accused have been booked under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, and have been remanded police custody till May 25, the official added.

