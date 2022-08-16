Nashik, Aug 16 (PTI) Incessant rains lashed Nashik city and parts of the district in Maharashtra, raising the water levels in dams and reservoirs in the region on Tuesday, an official said.

Several areas of Nashik city such as Ravivar Karanja, Panchavati, Satpur, Cidco, Ambad, Nashik Road, Deolali Camp, Bhagur received showers throughout the day.

Rains also lashed Trimbakeshwar, Niphad, Chandwad, Sinnar, Malegaon, Pimpalgaon and Dindori in the district, he said.

According to the irrigation department, the water levels in dams in the district have increased and the authorities have started discharging water from various reservoirs.

Till 6 pm, 10,202 cusecs of water was discharged from Darna dam, 1,520 cusecs from Mukne, 2,250 from Kadwa, 17,366 from Palkhed and 31,849 from Nandur-Madhyameshwar, it was stated.

The water level in Godavari river has increased due to the discharge of water from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to the city.

