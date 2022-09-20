Nagpur, Sep 20 (PTI) A case of extortion has been registered against a 48-year-old man for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh per month from the project director of a garbage collection company in Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Big Mouth, Snowdrop, Anarchy of Souls – 5 Kdramas of 2022 That Didn’t Care For A Happy Ending or Our Hearts.

The accused, Mukesh Shahu, allegedly provoked the workers of the company to go on a strike in May and posted the video of the protest on YouTube, a police official said.

Also Read | Sony PS5 Restock in India: PlayStation 5 To Be Available for Pre-Order on September 26, 2022.

The complaint was lodged by Sameer Tonpe (33), the Project Director.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for extortion and other charges. No arrest is made so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)