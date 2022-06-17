Thane, Jun 17 (PTI) A murder accused, who had been on the run for 10 years, was arrested by the police in Vasai town of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the central crime unit of the MBVV police laid a trap and nabbed the accused Abdullah Choudhari (36) at Dhaniv Baug area in Vasai on Thursday, senior inspector Rahul Rakh said.

Choudhari had allegedly killed truck driver Mohammad Khan (45) and decamped with the vehicle containing over 14.210 tonnes of iron rods in February 2012, he said.

The total value of the stolen goods was Rs 25 lakh, the official said.

A case had been registered at Valiv police station at the time and the accused had been untraceable since the last years, he said.

