Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing valuables worth more than Rs 70 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the accused broke into a house in Kashimira area and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 70.12 lakh, senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

An offence was registered and the police apprehended the accused from Mira Road in less than 12 hours of the incident, he added.

