Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested an official of a panchayat samiti in Maharashtra's Gondia district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 and a meal, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested the accused, who is a Class III junior engineer in Goregaon taluka panchayat samiti in Gondia, he said.

The complainant claimed that Rs 77,000 was sanctioned to his father under the MGNREA scheme to build a cattle shed. After the work was completed, the official took Rs 5,000 bribe to clear the bill and then demanded Rs 3,000 and a meal, the official said.

Following negotiations, he settled for Rs 2,000 and a meal. However, the complainant did not wish to pay him and approached the ACB, he added.

