Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Maharashtra government's new policy on electric vehicles positions the state as a national leader in sustainable mobility, Tata Motors said on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Electric Vehicle Policy 2025 according to which certain electric vehicles (EVs) will receive toll waivers on highways. Besides, subsidies will be provided on purchase of such vehicles to boost their use to help bring down air pollution.

The policy was approved in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the government, under the policy, which will be valid till 2030, Rs 1,993 crore will be earmarked for the sector.

"The EV policy announced by the Maharashtra government is comprehensive and forward-thinking. It positions the state as a national leader in sustainable mobility," Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said.

The focus on expanding charging infrastructure across key urban centres and highways, in the policy, directly addresses accessibility -- one of the main challenges to EV adoption, he said.

Additionally, according to Chandra, the introduction of toll-free highways for EVs reduces operational costs, making electric vehicles more economically viable.

"The continuity of registration and road tax benefits further ensure long-term stability for both consumers and manufacturers," he said.

Tata Motors is "committed" to supporting Maharashtra's vision by expanding its EV portfolio and collaborating on infrastructure development, he added.

Under the newly announced policy, passenger EVs will be given subsidies while charging infrastructure will be strengthened and there will be charging facilities on the national highways at a distance of 25 km, as per the government.

The policy also envisages implementing the Clean Mobility Transition Model by giving sops to those buying EVs till 2030.

According to the policy, electric two- and three-wheelers and private four-wheelers, state transport corporation and private buses as well as transport undertakings under civic bodies will be given 10 per cent concession on purchase as against its original cost.

Moreover, electric goods-carrying three- and four-wheelers, electric tractors will be given a concession of 15 per cent as against its original cost, according to the government.

Under the policy, registration fee will also be waived on EVs while toll will be waived for four-wheeler EV vehicles and buses using the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Atal Setu, Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Toll will only be 50 per cent for these vehicles plying on state and national highways, the government said.

