Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) Three persons including a three-year-old boy were injured in the explosion of an LPG cylinder in Dombivli city of Thane district on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The incident took place in a ground-floor flat at Parsan building in Gaikwad Wadi around 8 pm.

A 63-year-old woman who lived in the flat was injured. A woman and her three-year-old son were also injured as the door grill of the flat fell on them, the official said.

The boy suffered serious injuries. All three are undergoing treatment.

