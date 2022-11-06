Nagpur, Nov 6 (PTI) Three motorcycles belonging to policemen were set on fire by unidentified miscreants in a slum in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Vasantrao Naik slums in Sitabuldi police station area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the official said.

Three constables parked their two-wheelers at a police outpost in the area and went patrolling. Unidentified persons set fire to the motorcycles around 2 am, he said.

The fire department was informed and the blaze was put out in half an hour, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and a probe has been launched to nab the miscreants, he said.

