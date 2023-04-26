Palghar, Apr 26 (PTI) A trailer truck transporting cars was gutted in a fire on Wednesday in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred near the Charoti checkpost on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the morning hours.

The fire was doused within an hour by fire brigade personnel, an official said.

The exact cause of the blaze is not known.

