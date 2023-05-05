Nagpur, May 5 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a house and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 18 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha Update: Cyclonic Circulation Likely To Develop Over Southeast Bay of Bengal Around May 6, Says IMD.

The incident took place in Hudkeshwar police station area of Nagpur on Thursday night, an official said.

Also Read | MG Comet EV Prices Announced, Check Specs, Variants, Delivery Schedule.

Thieves had allegedly broken into a house in Suryoday Nagar when the occupants were away and decamped with a safe containing cash and valuables worth Rs 18 lakh, he said.

A case under sections 457 (house breaking) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)